Nick Carter Says Daughter Saoirse, 2, 'Loves to Sing' and Harmonizes with Him: 'Pretty Impressive'

Nick Carter's little girl has taken on his musical interests.

During an appearance on the "We Are Family" podcast for Parents magazine, the Backstreet Boys member, 42, detailed his daughter Saoirse's adorable love for music. He told host Julia Dennison that he was surprised to learn that the 2-year-old already has some skills.

"My daughter Saoirse, actually, she's the one that loves to sing," he said. "In the morning when I'm waking up, preparing breakfast for the kids and getting them ready for school, I'll be watching the baby monitor and she'll be the one just in the crib singing to herself."

"'Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,' 'Old McDonald Had a Farm,' all of them. And she can actually carry a tune," the proud dad added.

Carter is currently preparing to head back on the road for work and is looking forward to having the chance for Saoirse to see him in concert.

"I'm really excited to perform and have her be in the audience for the first time, because she really loves music. She loves to sing," he said. "Her and I actually, we do a back and forth thing sometimes. She actually can harmonize, which is pretty impressive."

Carter's excitement for Saoirse comes after his son Odin, 5, has shown little interest in music over the years. The singer is also dad to 10-month-old daughter Pearl.

"My son, I brought him to our Vegas residency when we had first moved to Vegas about five years ago and he came to one of the shows and he saw me, but he's like, 'Eh, whatever,' " he explained of Odin.

Whether or not his children decide to follow in his footsteps with a career in music, Carter said on the podcast that school will remain the priority, hoping for his children to have a different experience than himself.

"School is more important than anything because I started basically touring the world at 13, 14, really, really young," he said. "You know, I'm grateful for how it turned out, but we were talking about, I think you're going to go through the school choir. You're going to go through the school programs first. And then once you turn 18, if you want to do what you want to do, you can."