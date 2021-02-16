The Backstreet Boys member detailed that his son "chipped his tooth a while ago"

Nick Carter Reveals Son Odin, 4, Has to Get an Operation on His Baby Tooth: 'Life of a Parent'

Nick Carter is sharing some of the small challenges parenthood brings.

On Monday, the 41-year-old musician shared a photograph of his son, Odin Reign, with his mouth held wide open to reveal a chipped baby tooth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the caption of the post, which he shared to Instagram, Carter detailed that the youngster is set to undergo a procedure to fix the chipped tooth.

"The life of a parent. He chipped his tooth a while ago and now we gotta get it operated on," the Backstreet Boys member wrote alongside the picture of Odin, 4½. "Thankfully it's only his baby tooth. ugh 🤦🏼‍♂️."

Fans of the musician sent well wishes Odin's way in the comments section of the post.

"Everything's gonna be alright! ❤️," one user wrote as another added, "Ohh! Poor baby, but he will be ok!! ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Many of Carter's followers also shared their own tooth scare experiences with their respective children and assured the musician father that Odin would be fine.

"Same thing happened to my guy at that age. Luckily the adult tooth behind was unaffected," said one commenter as another noted, "My son had this when he was 3. It traumatized me more than it did him lol. Good luck!"

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 3 After Multiple Miscarriages

Carter's post about Odin comes just over a month after he and his wife, Lauren, revealed that they are expecting their third child after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren, 37, exclusively told PEOPLE last month. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise.

"I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant," she added. "One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."