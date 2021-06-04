Nick Carter and his wife Lauren welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, on Wednesday, April 21

Nick Carter Reveals Name of Baby Girl as He Shares New Photos of Her at Home

Now introducing, Pearl Carter!

Nick Carter, 41, has revealed the name of his newborn baby girl, whom he and wife Lauren welcomed on Wednesday, April 21.

The Backstreet Boys member also shared new photos of his third child, featuring the little girl resting at home and spending time with her family and pet cat.

"Our kitty always watches over the babies," Carter captioned a sweet photo of Pearl sleeping next to the family's cat.

The singer also included a picture on his Instagram Story of the newborn relaxing in her rocker, which "Pearl loves," according to Carter.

Carter's announcement comes more than one month after the singer tweeted that he and Lauren had returned home from the hospital after "experiencing some minor complications" at birth.

Nick Carter Credit: Nick Carter/Instagram

"Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better," the dad tweeted, adding, "I'm going to share a little picture with you really soon. Thank you again for all your love."

After announcing the baby's birth, Carter noted that "sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it" but things were "looking a little better after the first night."

Later Carted tweeted that things were "better," though they were staying another night in the hospital to monitor the situation.

Over the weekend, Carter — who also shares son Odin Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months, with Lauren, whom he married in 2014 — thanked fans for their support during the turbulent time.

"Just got a chance to read your comments and we are so grateful for your love and caring thoughts," he wrote at the time. "Things are improving. Unfortunately we had to stay another night in the hospital. Can't wait for all of you to meet the baby."

In January, Carter and his wife got candid about preparing for their third baby after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy was a complete (but pleasant) surprise.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she continued.