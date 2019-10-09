Nick Carter Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name in Tribute to His 'Incredibly Strong' Wife Lauren

Nick Carter is counting his blessings.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 39, expressed his appreciation for wife Lauren on Instagram Wednesday, simultaneously sharing the first image of their new baby girl‘s face (in a hospital photo of the newborn with her parents) as well as her name: Saoirse Reign Carter.

“To my incredibly strong wife … For 2 years I watched you endure some of the hardest things a husband could ever witness,” wrote Carter, who previously shared that Lauren, 36, had suffered a miscarriage with a baby girl before getting pregnant with Saoirse. “Going through the ups and downs of pregnancy all in the hopes that just maybe, with a little help from up above, we would get to this point.”

“I’ll never forget the moment You asked me what I wanted for my birthday, I said nothing. But deep down inside I knew what I really wanted,” he continued. “So on January 28th 2019 when I walked out of that bathroom with that positive test I already knew that Saoirse was coming back to us.”

“I just want to thank you for giving me the Life, Love and family that I always wanted. You are a true Warrior and I love you. #mommy #freedom #newbaby #saoirse #saoirsereigncarter #family,” the singer concluded.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE on Thursday that the couple had welcomed their second child, who joins (and shares a middle name with!) 3-year-old big brother Odin Reign.

The news came shortly after Carter revealed on Instagram that he was “starting to get emotional” about the baby’s arrival alongside a video of his wife’s sonogram.

Carter announced the pregnancy in a notably rainbow-filtered Instagram post in May.

“Thank you God for giving us the greatest gift we could ask for,” he captioned the photo of the whole family staring at Lauren’s baby bump. He also added a rainbow emoji and the hashtags “#pregnant,” “#werepregnant,” “#babykisses,” “#happiness” and “#family.”

The spouses, who tied the knot in 2014, mourned the loss of a baby girl in September after suffering a miscarriage, having previously been open about their fertility struggles since first trying to get pregnant with Odin.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” Carter tweeted, adding in a separate post, “It was a little sister for Odin.”