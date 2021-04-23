Nick Carter and his wife Lauren welcomed their third baby this week and experienced "some minor complications"

Nick Carter Gives Health Update on Newborn as They Remain in Hospital: 'Not Out of the Woods Yet'

Nick Carter is offering an update on his newborn baby after revealing that their birth included "minor complications."

The 41-year-old Backstreet Boys member announced Thursday morning that his wife Lauren gave birth to their third child.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it," he said. "We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. ... I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated."

Carter then, early Friday morning, tweeted that things were "better," though they were staying another night in the hospital to monitor the situation.

"Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet," he wrote. "We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you."

The musician — who also shares son Odin Reign, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 18 months, with Lauren, whom he married in 2014 — additionally posted a home video of his daughter taken before they left for the hospital earlier this week.

"Took this video of Saoirse before we left for the hospital. I miss our babies but we have to stay another night. We'll be home soon," the proud dad captioned the clip.

Earlier on Wednesday, Carter posted a photo of himself from the hospital room on Instagram, writing, "Yes I'm a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby."

Carter and his wife got candid back in January about preparing for their third baby after suffering multiple miscarriages throughout the years — and why this pregnancy was a complete (but pleasant) surprise.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren told PEOPLE at the time. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms; I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant."

"One day I just — I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she added.