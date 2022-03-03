Nick Carter Says He's 'Figuring Out' Being a Father of Three: 'I Love the Challenge'

Nick Carter is loving the challenge that comes with fatherhood.

The Backstreet Boys member, 42, appeared on the latest episode of the "We Are Family" podcast for Parents magazine where he opened up about adjusting to being a father of three. The musician is dad to son Odin Reign, 5, and daughters Saoirse, 2, and Pearl, 10 months, whom he shares with his wife Lauren.

Carter told host Julia Dennison that for him, balancing life as a family of five is all about "the delegation of time."

"You have three different personalities, three different needs, three different ... just human beings that want affection and attention," he explained. "At one hand, you got a 10-month-old over there crying, then you have your daughter on the other hand wanting your attention, then your son, happening all at the same time."

"You're learning on the job, you're figuring it all out. I love the challenge. I think it's great," Carter added. "It's a challenge and by the end of the day, I'm exhausted and I'm going to sleep and waking up early. I absolutely love it."

Nick Carter Nick Carter with kids Odin, Pearl and Saoirse | Credit: courtesy Nick Carter

Carter said that hopefully as his kids get older, they'll be able to entertain each other, but in the meantime, he's thankful for being able to split parent duties with his wife.

"Thankfully I have my wife who's able to help right now," he said. "Odin. He's 5 years old and he's all about Mommy right now. Everything is Mommy, Mommy, Mommy."

"I'm like that's good. You go to your mommy. So I'll take care of the two girls," Carter added with a laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Carter Gives Health Update on Newborn as They Remain in Hospital: 'Not Out of the Woods Yet'

The "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" singer welcomed his younger daughter Pearl in April 2021 after "experiencing some minor complications" at birth.

Back in December, he opened up to PEOPLE about Pearl's time in the neonatal intensive care unit, calling it the "scariest thing."

"To see your child being born and then having to be put in the NICU ... it's the scariest thing. But I think that's what makes it a blessing," Carter said at the time.