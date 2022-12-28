Nick Carter Shares Family Photo Celebrating Christmas with Wife and Their Three Kids

Nick Carter is appreciating the time with his family this holiday season.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Kitt and their three kids, daughters Pearl, 19 months, and Saoirse Reign, 3, plus son Odin Reign, 6½.

On Sunday, the dad of three shared a cute snap on Instagram of the family of five, plus their pet dog, sitting in matching holiday pajamas in front of the Christmas tree.

Carter sits with Odin on his lap while his wife has daughters Pearl and Saoirse resting on her legs.

"Merry Christmas from our family to you and all your loved ones. 🎄🎁🎅🏼," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a sit down with PEOPLE and his Backstreet Boys bandmates Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough ahead of hosting JCPenney's Live Holiday Spectacular earlier this month, the singer said that he feels like Christmas Vacation's beloved dad Clark Griswold during the holidays.

"I got three kids, two girls and a boy, and they're all really young, so I'm pretty much like Clark Griswold putting up all the ornaments and the decorations outside and the trees," said Carter.

Just like Griswold's Christmas tree that catches on fire, Carter said he also had an "epic fail" with his own tree last year.

"I had to buy this thing to get the bulbs working so I was outside with a staple gun, ladder," he said. "But that's kind of a tradition for me doing the daddy duties and setting up all the decorations."

Nick Carter and his three kids. nick carter/instagram

Last month, Carter shared scenes from his Thanksgiving just three weeks after his younger brother, Aaron Carter, died at the age of 34.

"So thankful to spend some quality time with all our loved ones on Thanksgiving," Carter wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "We hope you all had a great time as well. 🙏🏻."

Though the brothers had a tumultuous relationship over the years before the singer's death, the pop star honored his sibling in a heartfelt Instagram tribute, writing about how his love for his little brother "has never ever faded."

"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed," Nick wrote. "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother."