Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Child After Miscarriage: 'Thank You God'

Nick Carter‘s life is about to get a little larger.

The Backstreet Boy announced on Friday that he and his wife Lauren — who tied the knot in 2014 and already share 3-year-old son Odin Reign — are expecting their second child.

“Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for,” Carter, 39, wrote alongside a snapshot of himself cradling his wife’s baby bump while their son gives her belly a sweet smooch.

Notably, a rainbow gradient filter has been placed on the photograph, matching the rainbow emoji the dad-to-be used at the end of his caption.

Carter finished with the hashtags, “#pregnant,” “#werepregnant,” “#babykisses,” “#happiness” and “#family.”

The happy news comes eight months after Carter revealed his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken,” Carter tweeted, adding in a separate tweet, “It was a little sister for Odin.”

Lauren shared an ultrasound photo on March 8 — “what would have been her due date” — in honor of International Women’s Day, praising her fellow women for being “badass.”

“If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope,” she wrote. “Thankfully I have access to great Dr’s and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don’t so in honor of our baby girl and #internationalwomensday I am making a donation to @everymomcounts in hopes of aiding future parents from preventable illnesses and in some cases death.”

The couple previously spoke about their struggles to have children ahead of Odin’s birth in November 2015, when Carter was competing on Dancing with the Stars.

During a pre-taped video package, he announced he was expecting his first child and detailed the year-long pregnancy journey that included going through a painful miscarriage.

“It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” Carter told viewers about losing the baby before revealing that Lauren, now 35, was 16 weeks along.

“It was really hard on Nick,” Lauren tearfully said in the footage. “Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard.”