Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter didn’t go the conventional route when it came to planning their baby shower.

No blue balloons were anywhere to be seen at their chic Game of Thrones-themed shower, held in their Hidden Hills, California, home on Saturday, April 2.

“We love that show!” Carter, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The Backstreet Boys singer says he put his trust in Kitt Carter to plan the party. “She pretty much handles everything here, as far as these events. She’s got the taste!”

The mom-to-be, 32, kept all the details — including the theme — a surprise.

“I kept him in the dark so that he could enjoy it and just relax,” says Kitt Carter, who’s due April 12 and planning a home birth. “He just got off a tour, so I really wanted him to enjoy this next thing, which is to become a dad, and make it about him too and shower him with love and surprises.”

The shower — planned with the help of Stacey Ruiz Events — featured white and green lush florals, a Renessaince-era food setup complete with turkey drumsticks, grand indoor-outdoor seating areas with lots of white, wood and furs, a photo booth and a dessert bar that centered around a gold-frosted vanilla confetti “Winter Is Coming” cake.

Fifty friends and family members attended the shower — including fellow Backstreet Boys Kevin Richardson and A.J. McLean — and guests were provided with a pack of bloom+KIND baby wipes to take home with them.

“This is really that moment that I can celebrate, and have the realization that we’re just weeks away [from having a baby],” says Carter.

“[The best part is] seeing all the people that we love, all of our friends and family, supporting Nick and I, and all being together before this monumental event,” adds Kitt Carter.

The first-time parents announced that they would be having a baby boy during a live Dancing with the Stars show in November.

