Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'

Bre Tiesi welcomed her first baby in an "all natural, unmedicated home birth"

Nick Cannon is a dad once again.

Model Bre Tiesi, 31, and the rapper, 41, welcomed their first baby together, a boy, Tiesi announced on Instagram Monday. This is the first baby for Tiesi and Cannon's eighth.

Tiesi shared a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote. "This experience has changed me forever and I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner."

She added of Cannon, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn't of done it without you. 💙 I can't believe he's here 🤗"

The comedian replied in the comments of the post, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted," he continued.

In June, during an appearance on the Lip Service podcast, the radio host revealed that he is expecting more children this year. Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon first joked, "When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way."

Asked if he's currently expecting three children, he said, "I don't know, it could be..."

The actor, who welcomed three children in 2021, then suggested he plans on breaking his personal record, stating, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

In the May/June issue of Men's Health, Cannon opened up about being a father of eight and how he stays involved in each of his kids' lives.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he said.