Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family.

The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen — who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer — Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter's arrival.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Scott added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

Last month, Scott shared photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram, which showed her posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon as they celebrated the pregnancy.

In an exclusive photo shared with PEOPLE, the two shared a kiss in the tub. The photo was taken over Cannon's shoulder with Scott holding her chest as she leaned in. In one of the other photos, Cannon kissed Scott's bare bump as they sat in the sudsy tub. She held her chest and looked down at him in the shot.

Another photo showed Scott — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship — standing over Cannon, who reached up and held her bump from below, writing, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

One day after Scott announced she was expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of "love" sent her way.

"Thank you for all the LOVE 💫," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, noting in one of the captions that she did not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant's arrival.

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.