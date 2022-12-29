Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Halo Marie on Wednesday, Dec. 14

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 12:45 PM
Halo Marie Cannon
Photo: Rebecca Coursey Photos and Film

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family.

The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third.

Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen — who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer — Scott celebrated the significance of her daughter's arrival.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," she wrote in the caption. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Scott added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."

"My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Rebecca Coursey Photos and Film
R: Caption . PHOTO: Rebecca Coursey Photos and Film

Last month, Scott shared photos from her maternity shoot on Instagram, which showed her posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon as they celebrated the pregnancy.

In an exclusive photo shared with PEOPLE, the two shared a kiss in the tub. The photo was taken over Cannon's shoulder with Scott holding her chest as she leaned in. In one of the other photos, Cannon kissed Scott's bare bump as they sat in the sudsy tub. She held her chest and looked down at him in the shot.

Another photo showed Scott — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship — standing over Cannon, who reached up and held her bump from below, writing, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍."

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nicole Arruda

One day after Scott announced she was expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of "love" sent her way.

"Thank you for all the LOVE 💫," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, noting in one of the captions that she did not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant's arrival.

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Related Articles
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Shows Off Baby Bump as She Poses with Daughter Zeela for Christmas Photos
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'
Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon Maternity shoot. Credit: Nicole Arruda
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Poses With Bump in Lacy Black Nightgown
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Holds Her Baby Bump as She Poses in Lacy Black Nightgown — See the Photo!
Nick Cannon Is Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott
Who Is Alyssa Scott? All About the Model Expecting a Baby With Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time with His Children, Star Says
Alyssa Scott pregnancy
Alyssa Scott Asks for 'Delivery Energy' Ahead of Birth of 2nd Baby with Nick Cannon — His 12th
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids