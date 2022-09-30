Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'

The birth of Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's baby boy comes just two weeks after Cannon welcomed baby No. 9, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 02:29 PM
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty

Nick Cannon's family has grown once again.

The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday.

Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon, who weighed 10 lbs. at birth according to the proud dad.

"Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," Cannon wrote. "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."

"But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need," Cannon continued, celebrating Bell for being "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," he noted, saying that ahead of Rise's birth, "she didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Cannon explained that instead of a shower, they celebrated a "BlessingWay," which included "a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child's entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it!"

The Masked Singer host went on to reveal that Rise's birth was "probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" Cannon said his son was born after "48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger" and was "10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾"

The two also share 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months.

Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Brittany Bell and Their Kids
Nick Cannon/Instagram

In addition to Golden and Powerful and their new addition, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and newborn daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Critics online have questioned Cannon's untraditional views on monogamy, something he addressed while announcing daughter Onyx Ice's birth in September.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote.

"I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," he continued.

"Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

Related Articles
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole — See Pics of Their Daughter
https://www.instagram.com/p/CgfNFT0P7k0/
Bre Tiesi Responds After Being Told Nick Cannon Should Pay for Night Nurse: 'Not My Sugar Daddy'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Asks Critics of His Family to Direct 'Cynicism Towards Me' After Welcoming Baby No. 9
Abby De La Rosa
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Says Nick Cannon's 'Track Record of Relationships' Led Her to Face Hate
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa Enjoy 'Magical' Butterfly Habitat with Twins Zion and Zillion
Abby De La Rosa Says 'Open Relationship' with Nick Cannon Doesn't Change the 'Kind of Mother I Am'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'
Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Brittany Bell and Their Kids
Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Pregnant Brittany Bell and Their Kids
Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Bre Tiesi? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
BUENA PARK, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Actor Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell ride the 'Ghostrider' Roller Coaster at Knott's Berry Farm on September 1, 2017 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images); brittany bell/ Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/missbbell/?hl=en. pregnant brittany bell shares photo of her and nick cannon's son golden onn first day of school
Pregnant Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon's 5-Year-Old Son Golden Heads Off to Second Grade: Photo
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twins Zion & Zillion
Abby De La Rosa Shares Sweet Clip of Twins Walking in New House from Nick Cannon: 'Thank You Dad'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon.
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating a 'Gen C' After Latest Baby Announcement
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
bre tiesi, nick cannon
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon for 'Showing Up' for Son's Home Birth, Reveals Newborn's Unique Name
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: (L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)
Nick Cannon Rents Out Entire Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins: 'Roc & Roe Takeover'