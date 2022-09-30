Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Another Blessing'

Nick Cannon's family has grown once again.

The Masked Singer host, 41, and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third baby together, Cannon's 10th child, he announced on Instagram Friday.

Celebrating his "fellow little Libra," Cannon announced the birth of son Rise Messiah Cannon, who weighed 10 lbs. at birth according to the proud dad.

"Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," Cannon wrote. "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."

"But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life. I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need," Cannon continued, celebrating Bell for being "the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey."

"She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general," he noted, saying that ahead of Rise's birth, "she didn't want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!"

Cannon explained that instead of a shower, they celebrated a "BlessingWay," which included "a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child's entrance to Earth! And boy did we need it!"

The Masked Singer host went on to reveal that Rise's birth was "probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" Cannon said his son was born after "48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger" and was "10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾"

The two also share 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

In addition to Golden and Powerful and their new addition, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and newborn daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Critics online have questioned Cannon's untraditional views on monogamy, something he addressed while announcing daughter Onyx Ice's birth in September.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote.

"I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," he continued.

"Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."