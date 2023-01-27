Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'

Nick Cannon shows off his moves alongside Monroe and Moroccan in the sweet family TikTok

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023 12:51 PM
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Photo: Nick Cannon/TikTok

Nick Cannon is having a blast trying to keep up with his pre-teen twins.

The Wild N' Out host joined Moroccan and Monroe, 11, for a silly TikTok posted on Monday.

Dancing to a sped-up version of Chris Brown's debut single "Run It," the kids had their choreography down while dad struggled.

"Dad never keeps up with TikToks☠️," they wrote on the video.

"Making this was very chaotic! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #coryxkenshin @#nickcannon #dance #kids #fun #fyp," the father of 12 captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The trio also shared a blooper video from the making of the TikTok, when the dance requires Cannon, 42, to bend over, knocking Monroe over, who then falls into Moroccan and knocks him over.

The next day, Monroe and her dad were back at it. She appears in a pink hoodie and mouths along to a sound, singing, "I'm petty, yeah yeah I'm petty."

Monroe dances across the screen, with the Masked Singer host following behind her, happily singing along.

"You act just like your dad," the caption on the video reads, with Cannon adding, "we petty," in the video's caption.

Back in August, the comedian shared a sweet video featuring Monroe dancing and lip-syncing along to one of Carey's hit songs "Emotions."

In the clip, Cannon and Monroe wrapped themselves in large blankets as they jammed out to the song together, even trying to imitate her iconic high note.

"No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" Cannon wrote, tagging Carey, 53, in the caption.

Cannon shares Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 10-week-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 6 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Related Articles
Abby De La Rosa Enjoys a Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
Abby De La Rosa Shares Photos from Day at the Park with Her and Nick Cannon's Three Kids
baby Halo, Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott Says Her, Nick Cannon's Daughter Halo Is 'Definitely Zen's Little Sis' in New Photos
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden Is Testing at a 4th Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Reveals Her and Nick Cannon's Son Golden, 5, Tests at a 4th-Grade Level in School
Brittany Bell Shares Photo of Her and Nick Cannon's Son Rise on Campus with Her as She Opens Up About Being a Student Mom
Brittany Bell Opens Up About 'Student Mom Life' in Photos at School with Son Rise: 'I Won't Stop'
Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed Much Already!'
Alyssa Scott Posts Cute Update Pics of Baby Halo: 'She Has Changed So Much Already!'
Alyssa Scott Zen
Alyssa Scott Gets Emotional as She Packs Up Late Son Zen's Dresser to Make Room for Baby Halo
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Halo Marie Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'
Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano
nick cannon, brittany bell
Brittany Bell Shares Christmas Photos with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'It's Our Tradition'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 23: Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon and children Powerful Queen Cannon and Golden Cannon attend the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration at the Los Angeles Mission on December 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi Praises Nick Cannon as a 'Consistent, Loving Parent' amid Holiday Fun with Son Legendary
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids