Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'

Nick Cannon is having a blast trying to keep up with his pre-teen twins.

The Wild N' Out host joined Moroccan and Monroe, 11, for a silly TikTok posted on Monday.

Dancing to a sped-up version of Chris Brown's debut single "Run It," the kids had their choreography down while dad struggled.

"Dad never keeps up with TikToks☠️," they wrote on the video.

"Making this was very chaotic! 🤷🏾‍♂️ #coryxkenshin @#nickcannon #dance #kids #fun #fyp," the father of 12 captioned the shot.

The trio also shared a blooper video from the making of the TikTok, when the dance requires Cannon, 42, to bend over, knocking Monroe over, who then falls into Moroccan and knocks him over.

The next day, Monroe and her dad were back at it. She appears in a pink hoodie and mouths along to a sound, singing, "I'm petty, yeah yeah I'm petty."

Monroe dances across the screen, with the Masked Singer host following behind her, happily singing along.

"You act just like your dad," the caption on the video reads, with Cannon adding, "we petty," in the video's caption.

Back in August, the comedian shared a sweet video featuring Monroe dancing and lip-syncing along to one of Carey's hit songs "Emotions."

In the clip, Cannon and Monroe wrapped themselves in large blankets as they jammed out to the song together, even trying to imitate her iconic high note.

"No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!!" Cannon wrote, tagging Carey, 53, in the caption.

Cannon shares Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He also shares a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 10-week-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 3 months, and Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 6 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.