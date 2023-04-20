Nick Cannon Says Twins Monroe and Moroccan 'Have Fun' with Their Nine Younger Siblings: 'They Enjoy It'

Nick Cannon says his older set of twins are amazing older siblings.

Appearing on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the Daily Cannon host, 42, said that Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 12 later this month, "have fun" with their many younger siblings.

"At this point, they enjoy it," Cannon said. "They have fun and they're the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?"

The Masked Singer host also talked about parenting older kids ahead of the twins' 12th birthday.

"It's my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we're having real conversations," he said of his kids, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey. "Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

"They're so intelligent, they're so in tune with their own values," he continued, noting that because of the twins' inquisitive minds, they've started "having challenging conversations sometimes."

Those challenging conversations include touching on times when their dad had made headlines.

Nick Cannon/TikTok

"One thing they do know is that dad f---- up," Cannon admitted. "[They know] Dad makes mistakes."

When asked about possibly adding to his brood in the future, Cannon explained that he thinks his family life is working now because he's a "man of abundance."

"Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I'm in town, even when I'm not in town, I take them with me," he said. "I love the challenge."

That said, he noted, "I'm good with my dozen."

Along with Monroe and Moroccan, the comedian is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.