Nick Cannon Says Twins Monroe and Moroccan 'Have Fun' with Their Nine Younger Siblings: 'They Enjoy It'

Nick Cannon is opening up about how his older set of twins feel about being the oldest of 12

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 02:39 PM
Nick, Moroccan, and Monroe Cannon
Photo: Nick Cannon Instagram

Nick Cannon says his older set of twins are amazing older siblings.

Appearing on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, the Daily Cannon host, 42, said that Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 12 later this month, "have fun" with their many younger siblings.

"At this point, they enjoy it," Cannon said. "They have fun and they're the oldest. But who knows where that will go when 16 hits?"

The Masked Singer host also talked about parenting older kids ahead of the twins' 12th birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's my first time having 12-year-olds, and I have a set of them! And we're having real conversations," he said of his kids, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey. "Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

"They're so intelligent, they're so in tune with their own values," he continued, noting that because of the twins' inquisitive minds, they've started "having challenging conversations sometimes."

Those challenging conversations include touching on times when their dad had made headlines.

Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon/TikTok

"One thing they do know is that dad f---- up," Cannon admitted. "[They know] Dad makes mistakes."

When asked about possibly adding to his brood in the future, Cannon explained that he thinks his family life is working now because he's a "man of abundance."

"Everything is challenging, but the fact that I get to see all my children in one day, and get to see them each and every day when I'm in town, even when I'm not in town, I take them with me," he said. "I love the challenge."

That said, he noted, "I'm good with my dozen."

Along with Monroe and Moroccan, the comedian is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.

Related Articles
Nick Cannon visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on April 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nick Cannon Claims He Has 'Super Sperm' as Women Got Pregnant Despite Practicing 'Birth Control'
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
Sean Lowe son Samuel
Sean Lowe Says Son, 6½, Was Bit on the Head by Family Dog, Needed Staple at the E.R.
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari on Letting Her Kids Do Reality TV: 'I Don't Even Put Them on Instagram'
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Shows the 'Inspiring' Notes His Daughter Leaves Around the House to 'Keep Me Going'
elon musk
Elon Musk's Son X, 2½, Makes Rare Appearance, Playing with Dad at Miami Conference — See Photos!
The Bachelor's Catherine Guidici and Sean Lowe Pose with Kids in Easter Family Photo
Catherine Giudici Says She and Sean Lowe Originally Wanted 5 Kids, But Are Set at 3: 'It's a Lot'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpiHohHp73R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
James Van Der Beek Reveals His Six Kids Are Dealing with a Head Lice Breakout
Tori Roloff Jackson football
Tori Roloff Says Son Jackson Is 'Starting to Notice He's Different,' Celebrates Him as 'One of a Kind'
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Emotional First Birthday of Daughter Bella: 'Daddy Loves You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Help She Has with Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Very Thankful'
Kelly Clarkson and River Rose Blackstock attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Henry Winkler attends Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of HBO original series "BARRY"
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Daughter River Is Bullied for Her Dyslexia as Henry Winkler Offers Advice
Tom Arnold Rollout 5/1
Tom Arnold Says Son Has Poster of 'True Lies' Costar Arnold Schwarzenegger in His Room (Exclusive)