Nick Cannon Shares Why Twins with Mariah Carey Are Not on His Social Media as Much as Other Kids

Nick Cannon talked about his oldest two — 12-year-old Monroe and Moroccan — exploring social media and how he and Mariah Carey have different feeling about it

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on May 14, 2023 12:27 PM
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Photo: Nick Cannon/TikTok

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey have different levels of comfort with their kids being on social media.

The Daily Cannon host, 42, was on Jason Lee's podcast earlier this week, where he talked about raising his 12 children.

Lee asked about his older twins, Monroe and Moroccan, asking, "Moroccan has more of her personality, right?"

"I don't know," Cannon replied, "I think he's more like me because he's funny but he be talking s---."

Nick, Moroccan, and Monroe Cannon
Nick Cannon Instagram

Joking that Moroccan "needs to be on social media," Lee asked why Cannon and Carey, 54, don't let him entertain online.

"The few times we have let him go, he does it so classy. They said something about his mom, and he said, 'Hold up,' " Cannon revealed. "He was on Twitch. He's like, 'First of all, I don't discuss any of my family issues and I feel like you're being disrespectful right now. That's not why I'm here, so if you're going to continue to ask me questions, I'm going to ask you to remove yourself.' "

"I love it, but Mariah is more of a private person, which I understand," Cannon said of Moroccan's handling of the situation.

"So it's a balance, it's alignment. I let them run. They make TikTok videos with me and do all this stuff. And they do it with Mariah too, but I let them have a little bit more freedom, especially stepping into the place of being almost teenagers," he continued.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Singer Mariah Carey and TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. Christopher Polk/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Lee asked Cannon how the Grammy winner feels about him having so many other kids.

"She's high frequency. She's like, 'You alright? How you doing? You handling it all?' And she's like, 'As long as you don't bring that bulls--- to the manor of Carey.' She lives in her own world. Nothing can infiltrate that. When we talk daily, she just checks in on my spirit."

Cannon also slammed the notion that Carey is "seeking custody" in response to his growing family.

"We're at dinner the night before that and I'm like, 'Did some s--- happen that I don't know about?' People will create low-frequency messages to try to say there's something wrong. She encourages me like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so we know if some bulls--- comes up, we know it ain't that.' "

Along with Monroe and Moroccan, the comedian is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

He also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 22 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months.

