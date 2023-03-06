Nick Cannon Teases He Has 'Big News' Coming as He Shares Baby Bottle Emoji

Nick Cannon may be welcoming another little one if his latest Instagram Story is any indication

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on March 6, 2023
Nick Cannon screenshot. Photo: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon may be adding another little one to his family.

The Wild N' Out host, 42, shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Story Monday, writing, "Expect some big news tomorrow ... 👀🍼."

Cannon is a father of 12, most recently welcoming daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight last month, the Masked Singer host was asked if he is done having babies after welcoming his 12th child.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon. Shahar Azran/Getty

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cannon told ET, though he added that more kids could still be in the cards.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Cannon said that his ultimate goal as a father is just to make sure his kids have a bright future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," Cannon said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Nick Cannon speaks onstage at Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Nick Cannon. Rebecca Sapp/Getty for The Recording Academy

"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability," he added. "Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Halo Marie is his second baby with Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

