The couple announced they're expecting their first child together, a baby boy, back in January

Nick Cannon Surprises Pregnant Bre Tiesi Dressed as Easter Bunny: 'These Moments Are Everything'

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi had something extra special to celebrate this Easter!

Cannon, 41, and Tiesi, 30, who are expecting a baby together, celebrated the holiday on Sunday in a festive manner, with Tiesi sporting "Happy Easter" written in red lipstick across her pregnant belly while Cannon surprised the mom-to-be dressed in a head-to-toe Easter Bunny costume.

After Cannon's initial surprise, where he adorably hugged Tiesi's grandmother, the couple shared a sweet, impromptu maternity photo shoot on the model's Instagram Story, in which Cannon cradled Tiesi's stomach as she smiled wide. "Just had the best visitor!" she captioned the photo.

In another shot, Tiesi opened up further about how Cannon's silly dress-up surprise was a memory she'll cherish for years to come.

"These moments are everything I love what u do for the kids I love u 💙🐰," Tiesi gushed alongside a photo of Cannon embracing her. "Happy Easter from our family to yours."

Cannon and Tiesi announced they were expecting back in January. The baby boy will be Tiesi's first – and Cannon's eighth – child, and the pair's first together.

Before their Easter photo shoot, Tiesi and Cannon took some glamorous professional maternity shots, which Tiesi posted to her Instagram on March 29.

Tiesi also shared some solo shots of her nude, pregnant silhouette, alongside a message to her son. "You have already changed everything about me mentally, physically and spiritually," she wrote." I had no idea how much I needed you. You were the final puzzle piece. I will love you for eternity."

Cannon and Tiesi's birth announcement came shortly after Cannon faced family tragedy when his son Zen, whom he shares with ex Alyssa Scott, died in December 2021 at just 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Zen's health troubles began shortly after his birth when doctors found a malignant tumor and a buildup of fluid inside his head that required surgical intervention.

