"I love all my kids," said father-of-seven Nick Cannon, adding, "I'm trying to be the best father I can be"

Nick Cannon Is 'Trying to Chill Out' and Remain Celibate Until 2022: 'I Didn't Say I'm Perfect'

Nick Cannon is explaining his current focus in life.

The actor and daytime talk show host, 40, appeared on the Drink Champs podcast, opening up about his career and personal life. During the discussion, Cannon told co-hosts N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN that he is sticking to celibacy, at least until the new year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm trying to chill out though. I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," he said. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."

"I love all my kids," added Cannon.

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"I'm celibate right now. ... I'm trying to go— I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022," Cannon added in the podcast appearance. "... I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Last month, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that his therapist suggested he be celibate. "I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," Cannon said, adding in jest, "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids."

Cannon continued, "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Says He's Had All 7 of His Kids 'on Purpose,' Jokes He's 'Like a Seahorse Out Here'

The star added that he wants to be "transparent" about his personal life on his eponymous talk show: "[I've] never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I'm gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning."

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July, Cannon said he has been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom during sex.