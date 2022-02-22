Nick Cannon Celebrates Son Golden's 5th Birthday with Black Panther-Themed Party

Nick Cannon is going big for his little boy's birthday.

The former America's Got Talent host, 41, helped throw a Black Panther-themed party for his 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" — one of two children he shares with model Brittany Bell. The pair also have a 14-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen, together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram on Monday, Cannon and Bell showed off Golden's elaborate party, complete with a ball pit, light-up dance floor, "Wakanda Forever" birthday cake, glow paint station and more.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon, Bell, and their two children all dressed in coordinating Black Panther outfits for the occasion. The proud parents both shared photos on Instagram from the party as Golden celebrated with his friends.

"Golden turned 5 in Wakanda today!!! 🙌🏾✋🏾," Cannon wrote before sharing a video from the party, giving Bell a shoutout for planning it. "Mommy @missbbell threw the most amazing celebration for our young King! Thank you for your tireless effort, compassion, care, strength, intuitiveness and most importantly LOVE for our family."

He continued, "Every meticulous detail doesn't go unnoticed, you are amazing @missbbell and our 5 year old son feels it all and he is only going to continue to strive because Mommy loves so deeply and only wants him to be the best Super Hero we know he can be!! We love you King Golden!!!"

"Happy 5th Birthday Golden!!! You deserve it all!!! We love you!!!!" Bell added in her own post. "I would do it all over again for you my son!!"

nick cannon nick cannon nick cannon

Left: Credit: Amber Rain Photography Center: Credit: Amber Rain Photography Right: Credit: Amber Rain Photography

Cannon's birthday celebration for his son comes just weeks after he announced he's expecting his eighth child, a baby boy, with model Bre Tiesi.

After sharing the news, Cannon said that though some people have questioned his "nonconventional" family and "unorthodox" lifestyle, his No. 1 priority will always be his children.

"I'm a father, first and foremost," he told PEOPLE. "There's a lot of guilt that I feel and I talk about this in therapy all the time. It's rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children. I'm also spread so thin in my work because that's how I cope. That's how I deal with things. I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can't generate is time."

nick cannon nick cannon nick cannon

Left: Credit: Amber Rain Photography Center: Credit: Amber Rain Photography Right: Credit: Amber Rain Photography

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"It's not about quantity, it's about quality," Cannon added. "And it's really just having quality moments with my children, quality moments with my family."

Along with Golden, Powerful Queen, and the baby boy on the way, the Nick Cannon Show host is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.