Nick Cannon Says He 'Snuck' Cellphones to His Twins After Mariah Carey Said No: 'She's Still Mad'

Nick Cannon is recounting a time when he pulled a parenting fast one on his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In an exclusive clip of his eponymous daytime show, Nick Cannon, airing Oct. 11, the 40-year-old actor reveals that he bought cellphones for his twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, for their 10th birthday even after their mom Carey said no.

"My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at 8," he begins to tell the audience. "I was all for it but Mariah was like, 'Uh huh they aren't going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren't playing,' "

"I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, [but] Mariah still said no," he continues. "So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday."

"We had this amazing party with jump jumps, their friends came, it was so amazing. Then [when] it was time to open the gifts, I was like 'I'm going to leave these right here and tell your mama I'll be back.,' " he recalls with a laugh. "Mariah is still mad at me till this day."

Along with twins Moroccan and Monroe, the daytime talk show host is dad to five other children.

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden.

Last month, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that his therapist suggested he be celibate. "I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," Cannon said, adding in jest, "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids."

Cannon continued, "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

The star added that he wants to be "transparent" about his personal life on his talk show: "[I've never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I'm gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning."