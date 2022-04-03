Nick Cannon Shows Support for Alyssa Scott as She Continues to Mourn Death of Their Late Son Zen

Alyssa Scott appears to have the support of Nick Cannon as she continues to mourn the death of their son Zen.

Cannon, 41, announced in December 2021 on his eponymous talk show that the pair's 5-month-old son had died of brain cancer that was discovered three months prior by the child's doctor.

On Sunday, Scott shared a photo of herself cradling Zen during their "first time home since the hospital visit that changed everything" alongside an emotional message addressing her grief.

"I spent this day pleading with God," she said. "And even though my faith was strong, I knew how important it was to hold my baby close. Breathe his scent. Feel his hair. Touch his toes. And I did. Every single day and night for the months to come."

Scott continued, "I still carry regret for only having a hand full of photos of him and I together. As moms we are almost always the ones behind the camera.. Now I keep these so close to my heart. These are the moments that matter. My son. My Zen ❤️ for eternity."

Scott received an outpouring of support in the comment section of her post, including from Cannon, who responded with the emojis, "❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Zen was Cannon's seventh and youngest child. Shortly after his birth, doctors discovered fluid building up inside the baby boy's head in addition to a malignant tumor that required brain surgery.

"We were faithful and hopeful for that time," Cannon said on his talk show. "We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment."

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cannon went on to praise Scott for being "just the strongest woman I've ever seen," adding, "never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom."

Unfortunately, he then revealed that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving as the "tumor began to grow a lot faster."