Nick Cannon Shares Why He'll Always Respect and Help His Kids' Moms: 'What They Need, They Get'

Nick Cannon has a genuine love for the moms of each of his kids.

Recently appearing on Audacy's Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, the Wild N' Out host, 42, talked about the "respect and admiration" he has for the mothers of his 12 children.

"I have so much respect and admiration for the individual. Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that's the best gift any man could ask for," he explained.

"Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I'm gonna always show love and respect," he continued. "I'll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with their three kids. Amber Rain Photography

When it comes to his child support arrangement with each of the women, Cannon said he doesn't go by traditional standards.

"It ain't even about a monthly allowance or amount of money because I don't give myself that," he explained. "What they need, they get it. There's never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn't receive…. That's why they call me the provider."

Nick Cannon with twins Monroe and Moroccan. Nick Cannon/Instagram

Cannon and Mariah Carey, who were married from 2008 to 2016, share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

The actor also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.