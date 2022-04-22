Nick Cannon Shares Video with Son Golden, Daughter Powerful at Bubble Show: 'Family Tradition'

Nick Cannon is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Thursday, the former America's Got Talent host, 41, shared a video montage on Instagram of the past year visiting the Gazillion Bubble Show with model Brittany Bell and their two children, 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 16-month-old daughter Powerful Queen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cannon was all smiles as he played in the bubbles with his little ones. He also included clips from the first time he took Golden and Powerful to the show in 2021.

"@gznbubbleshow is starting to become a family tradition! Watch our 1 year journey through Bubble Heaven," he captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in February, the comedian celebrated Golden's 5th birthday, sharing an Instagram video of the Black Panther-themed party Bell threw for their little boy.

In a series of photos, Cannon and Bell showed off Golden's elaborate party, complete with a ball pit, light-up dance floor, "Wakanda Forever" birthday cake, glow paint station and more.

Cannon, Bell and their two children all dressed in coordinating Black Panther outfits for the occasion. The proud parents both shared photos on Instagram from the party as Golden celebrated with his friends.

nick cannon nick cannon

Left: Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram Right: Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Golden turned 5 in Wakanda today!!! 🙌🏾✋🏾," Cannon wrote before sharing a video from the party, giving Bell a shoutout for planning it. "Mommy @missbbell threw the most amazing celebration for our young King! Thank you for your tireless effort, compassion, care, strength, intuitiveness and most importantly LOVE for our family."

He continued, "Every meticulous detail doesn't go unnoticed, you are amazing @missbbell and our 5 year old son feels it all and he is only going to continue to strive because Mommy loves so deeply and only wants him to be the best Super Hero we know he can be!! We love you King Golden!!!"

nick cannon Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Happy 5th Birthday Golden!!! You deserve it all!!! We love you!!!!" Bell added in her own post. "I would do it all over again for you my son!!"

Along with Golden and Powerful Queen, the Nick Cannon Show host is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

His youngest son, Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, died at just 5 months old in December after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.