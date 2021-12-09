Nick Cannon showed his talk show audience the meaningful picture he snapped of his youngest son and his mother, Alyssa Scott, before Zen died of brain cancer

Nick Cannon Shares One of the Last Photos He Took of 5-Month-Old Son Zen Before the Baby Died

Nick Cannon is honoring his late son Zen – who "transitioned over the weekend" after being diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year – by sharing one of the last photos he took of him.

The Nick Cannon Show host, 41, dedicated his "Pic of the Day" segment during the Wednesday taping of his show to his youngest son and the baby's mother, Alyssa Scott, sharing the special snap he got of the two while on the beach together.

In the picture, Scott can be seen gently cradling her 5-month-old son as he's wrapped in a light blue blanket while she stares at him sleeping.

"This is a special one. This is my Pic of the Day today, a picture that I actually had the opportunity to take on Sunday," Cannon told his audience, adding, "It's a beautiful photo of my beautiful son and his beautiful mother, Alyssa Scott, and it's a real moment."

"Love to Alyssa, love to her extended family, and love to each and every mother who's ever had to lose a child, had to deal with a child with special needs … Mothers are superheroes", he continued, concluding the segment with, "We're going to get through it."

The Wild N Out star announced during the Tuesday taping of his talk show that Zen had died. "Today is a special one y'all for many reasons but it's not gonna be an easy one. I haven't even shared this with anybody, not even the crew," Cannon began. "I had a very tough weekend."

nick cannon, alyssa scott Credit: Courtesy nick cannon

"He had this real interesting breathing and by the time he was two months old I noticed…he had this nice sized head, I called it a Cannon head. We didn't think anything of it, he had a normal Cannon head. But I wanted to take him to the doctor to get the breathing and the sinus thing checked out," he said.

After recalling that he and Scott thought it "would be a routine process," doctors discovered fluid building up in Zen's head, as well as a malignant tumor that required surgery. "We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment," he continued.

However, things took a turn around Thanksgiving as the tumor began to grow, and Cannon spent as much "quality time" with Zen as he could until he died.