The actor's youngest son Zen died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year

Nick Cannon Shares Christmas Photos with All of His Kids After Death of Baby Son Zen

Nick Cannon is soaking up time with his family this Christmas.

The actor and comedian, 41, spent the holiday with his children, sharing pictures from their time together on Saturday.

"Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾," the star captioned the photo gallery on Instagram.

In one photo, Cannon is grinning ear-to-ear as he poses with four of his children, Golden "Sagon" Cannon, 4, and Powerful Queen Cannon — whom he shares with Brittany Bell — and 10-year-old twins Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon — whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In another, the musician sat in front of the fireplace in matching pajamas with his 5-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

The carousel also included a photo of Cannon cradling his late 5-month-old son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year. The holiday comes less than one month after the death of his youngest son, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon recently told PEOPLE that his other children have been helping him throughout his grieving process. The former America's Got Talent host said having to explain the situation to his children was difficult.

"Having to explain that to 10-year-olds (Moroccan and Monroe) and a 4-year-old (Golden) is pretty intense," he says. "But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey."

Cannon first revealed the tragic news on his daytime talk show Nick Cannon on Dec. 7.

"We had a short time with a true angel," said Cannon of his son Zen. "My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."