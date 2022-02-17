“Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child,” Cannon said on The Language of Love podcast on Wednesday

Nick Cannon Says Monogamy Isn't 'Healthy' as He Reveals Whether His Children Were All Planned

Nick Cannon is laying it all on the table when it comes to discussing his personal life.

During an appearance on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman on Wednesday, the star, 41, opened up about a variety of topics surrounding his love life, including his views on monogamy and whether or not all of his eight children were planned.

"I'm never gonna say that," Cannon said when Dr. Berman asked if "most of these pregnancies were unplanned."

"I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child," continued Cannon. "So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.' "

But having unprotected sex is not something he does with everyone as Cannon explains, "I'm the biggest germ freak in the world."

"Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.' "

Added Cannon: "So, in saying that, I would say that they're all planned."

Additionally, while talking about polyamory, the former America's Got Talent host touched on monogamy, telling Dr. Berman that he only considers himself or someone else as "not single" if they are married.

"Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, 'This is a bond, this is a covenant' … you're not single."

"You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy," continued Cannon. "I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership."

Cannon is dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

His youngest son, Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, died at just 5 months old in December last year after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.