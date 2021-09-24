Nick Cannon said he always wanted a big family but he is "not sitting out here planning it"

Nick Cannon Says He Will 'Take a Break from Having Kids,' Therapist Suggested He 'Should Be Celibate'

Nick Cannon says he is "blessed" to have a big family.

The actor, who is set to launch his eponymous daytime talk show, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about recently welcoming new babies to his family over the past year, mentioning that his therapist suggested he be celibate in light of the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," Cannon, 40, told the outlet, adding in jest, "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids."

Cannon continued, "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

The star added that he wants to be "transparent" about his personal life on his syndicated talk show: "[I've] never been a person that's shied away from talking about my life. But I want to refocus it on others. I'm gonna be talking for an hour each and every day, hopefully, people get to know me in a very intimate way. If I'm in the headlines the night before, I'm definitely talking about it the next morning."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion.

Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July, Cannon said he has been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom during sex.