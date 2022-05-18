Nick Cannon Says He Had Vasectomy Consultation: 'Ain't Looking to Populate the Earth Completely'

Nick Cannon might be done having children for a while.

The former America's Got Talent host, 41, recently spoke to E! News' Daily Pop and revealed he has plans to get a vasectomy in the future.

In January, Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

"I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he told the outlet. "I ain't looking to populate the Earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."

Ahead of welcoming baby No. 8 with Tiesi, Cannon also opened up about his family dynamic and that though it may not be what he expected, he feels "blessed" to have all his children.

"I don't know if I would've designed it this way, but it's one of those things when you're blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I've been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose," Cannon added. "So, I'm not out here looking."

After Cannon learned he was expecting his eighth child, the TV host said he's not looking to have any more children during an appearance on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman.

"I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore," he said in February of expanding his family. "Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids."

Cannon previously told PEOPLE that he's fully aware of the public's questions about his "nonconventional" family and "unorthodox" lifestyle, but assured his number one priority will always be his children.

"I'm a father, first and foremost," he said. "There's a lot of guilt that I feel and I talk about this in therapy all the time. It's rooted in not having enough time to spend with my loved ones, specifically my children, because I have a lot of children. I'm also spread so thin in my work because that's how I cope. That's how I deal with things. I have several jobs and several shows and movies and music, all that stuff. And I call myself a provider for many, but one thing no matter how much money I generate, one thing I can't generate is time."