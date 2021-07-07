Nick Cannon seemingly became a dad to his seventh child, his fourth baby in a year, with Alyssa Scott, the model recently announced

Nick Cannon Says He's Had All 7 of His Kids 'on Purpose,' Jokes He's 'Like a Seahorse Out Here'

Nick Cannon is speaking out about being a father to multiple children.

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show Wednesday, The Masked Singer host, 40, said he's been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom when having sex.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't have no accident," said Cannon, who appears to have become a dad to his seventh child, his fourth baby in a year, with model Alyssa Scott. The new mom, who appeared to confirm that she was expecting a son with Cannon on Father's Day when she shared a photo of him and her baby bump, and she recently announced that she welcomed her baby boy on June 23.

"Trust me there's a lot of people that I could've gotten pregnant that I didn't," Cannon said on Wednesday. "The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant."

Earlier in the show, Cannon compared his pattern of welcoming offspring to that of a seahorse, saying, "I'm like a seahorse out here. That's just the way I'm procreating."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon previously welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. Additionally, he welcomed daughter Powerful Queen in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon."

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 51.

Last Saturday, Scott announced the birth of her baby boy with a trio of black-and-white photos on Instagram, two of which showed her cradling the newborn in her arms. "I will love you for eternity," she captioned the images.

On her Instagram Story she also shared a sweet mother-son photo, which she captioned with the newborn's name, Zen, alongside a heart emoji.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys, Zion and Zillion

In honor of Father's Day last month, Scott appeared to share a tribute in honor of Cannon. The model shared a maternity photo, and while Cannon's face could not be seen completely in the image she shared, the man's tattoos are noticeably consistent with the Wild 'N Out star.

"Celebrating you today," she wrote to Cannon, posting the photo on her Instagram Story.