Nick Cannon Says Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Is 'Not Human': 'She's a Gift from God'

The comedian and pop superstar called it quits on their relationship after six years of marriage in 2014

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on March 20, 2023 10:43 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 17: Singer Mariah Carey and TeenNick Chairman and HALO Awards host Nick Cannon attend Nickelodeon's 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For Nickelodeon)
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nick Cannon still gushes about Mariah Carey.

The comedian, 42, called his ex-wife, 53, "the love of his life" during a recent interview with The Shade Room, while reflecting on when his love for the pop star began.

"Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me," shared Cannon. "But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she's the coolest person I ever met."

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016. Together, they share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Added Cannon: "I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She's just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what's happening in life. I'm like, 'Wow, a person can really operate like that and don't allow negative energy into their space.'"

"When I found that out, about how remarkable she was," he continued. "That woman is not human. She's a gift from God."

Despite their divorce, Carey and Cannon continue to support each other and their children.

"They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," Carey told PEOPLE in 2019 of the twins. "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

Apart from his children with Carey, Cannon is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, four months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 19 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, three months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, four months, with LaNisha Cole; and two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, born on Dec. 14, 2022.

Cannon talked about his role as a father while chatting with Entertainment Tonight last month, sharing that his ultimate goal is to ensure his kids have a bright future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," Cannon said.

"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability," he added. "Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

