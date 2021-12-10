Nick Cannon Reveals New Tattoo Honoring His Late Son Zen: 'My Angel'

Nick Cannon is honoring his late son in a special way.

During Friday's episode of his eponymous daytime show, the actor, 41, revealed that he got a tattoo of his late son Zen, who died last weekend from brain cancer at 5 months old.

"This is a week where I've seen so much love. More love than I've probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y'all," he told the audience before paying tribute to Zen during his talk show's "Pic of the Day" segment.

"Last night, I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib," Cannon said, holding a framed photo of his completed tattoo.

"I'm still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now… It was a lot of pain but it was so well worth it," he shared. "I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here as my rib, right here on my side, as my angel."

nick cannon tattoo Credit: nick cannon/ instagram; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Cannon then shared a video of himself getting the tattoo, featuring the moment he got emotional when first looking at the image of his son.

"I've seen so much love this week. I can't say THANK YOU enough. I will always have this angel with me. #NickCannonShow #PicOfTheDay," he captioned his Instagram post.

RELATED VIDEO: Alyssa Scott Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Her and Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen: 'Love You for Eternity'

The comedian first announced Zen's death during Tuesday's show. Cannon and Zen's mother, Alyssa Scott, welcomed the infant back in June.

The talk show host explained that they took Zen, who was Cannon's seventh child, to the doctor when he was 2 months old after they noticed that his head seemed larger than normal.

The doctors discovered fluid building up in Zen's head and a malignant tumor that required brain surgery. He subsequently had the surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid from his head.

nick cannon, alyssa scott Credit: Courtesy nick cannon

Cannon then said that Zen's health took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving and that the baby boy "transitioned over the weekend."

On Wednesday, the former America's Got Talent host thanked fans for their support and got candid about why he decided to return to work so soon after his son's passing.

"A lot of people keep asking me like, 'Man why are you even at work?' Especially my family members, 'Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself,' " Cannon said on his show.