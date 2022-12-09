Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release

LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on December 9, 2022 11:16 AM
Nick Cannon, Onyx
Photo: Lasnisha Cole/Instagram

LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl.

On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice.

"Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and then a few minutes later they're both knocked OUT. I wish I could nap like these two."

The father-daughter moment comes shortly after The Masked Singer host, 42, was hospitalized last weekend after his tour stopped in New York City at Madison Square Garden for a sold-out show.

Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon/Instagram

"It's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior," he shared.

The star has previously spoken about his health problems, which include being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus.

Along with Onyx, Cannon is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 11 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He also shares daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole Enjoy a 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon/Instagram

Cannon is also dad to son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi. He is currently expecting his second baby with Alyssa Scott after their infant son Zen died from brain cancer at 5 months old last December.

Cole and Cannon both announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram in September.

The new mom's post included two black-and-white photos — one of a sleeping Onyx and one of the three of them immediately after the birth — with the caption, "Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, 9-14-22."

Cannon shared the same photo of the three of them, with a personal message. "Once again, today I am in awe of the Devine [sic] Feminine!" he wrote. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities."

