Nick Cannon Responds After Saweetie Tweets That She Wants 'Babies'

The father of seven recently said that he's practicing celibacy until at least 2022

Nick Cannon is thinking about fatherhood.

On Saturday, Saweetie — who split from ex-boyfriend Quavo in March — tweeted about her desire to become a parent, simply writing, "I want some babies."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cannon, 41, soon responded to the 28-year-old rapper's message with several emojis, including a hand-raising icon. Though the Masked Singer host wrote back without words, many fans interpreted the tweet as Cannon saying he'd step forward.

"Run Saweetie run!!" one Twitter user joked, while another person asked, "Aren't you on your celibacy journey sir [?] 🙄🤷🏾‍♀️😂"

The father of seven's public flirtation arrives after he announced he's committed to celibacy, at least until the new year.

"I'm chilling out. I'm kinda stepping away, getting focused, going within, getting my celibacy on," Cannon said in October on the Drink Champs podcast. "I have enough children, enough frolicking. I'm good right now. ... I'm trying. I didn't say I'm perfect."

"I love all my kids," he continued.

nick cannon and Abby De La Rosa Credit: Abby De La Rosa/ instagram

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zion and Zillion. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen last December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

"I'm celibate right now. ... I'm trying to go— I'm gonna see if I can make it to 2022," the star said on the podcast. "... I'm trying to be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

In September, Cannon told Entertainment Tonight his therapist suggested he consider celibacy.

"I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," the comedian said. "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show in July, Cannon said he has been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom during sex.