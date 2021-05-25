Nick Cannon Says 'Stay Tuned' amid Speculation He's Expecting His Fourth Baby in a Year

Nick Cannon is also expecting twin boys with Abby De La Rosa, she announced in April

Nick Cannon could soon be welcoming another son.

The Nickelodeon alum, 40, and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a son named Zen S. Cannon, Scott seemingly confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post. Cannon's baby with Scott would be his seventh child and his fourth in a year.

Scott, who reportedly appeared on Cannon's game show Wild 'N Out, shared a nude maternity photo on Instagram last week, which has since been removed, and captioned the picture with the name of her baby boy on the way. This will be Scott's second child.

One user commented on the post to wish Scott "and Nick" congratulations on the baby, to which the model replied with a thank you.

In another comment, Scott revealed that she is currently 34 weeks along, and she is "getting to that uncomfortable stage" where "everything aches."

Cannon, who has yet to comment on the reports, wrote on Instagram Monday that he has a big announcement on the way, though he did not allude to the pregnancy news.

"Friends and family smiling every day... #staytuned," Cannon wrote alongside a picture of him interviewing a young girl.

The model first announced news of her pregnancy in January with a since-deleted photo of her bump on Instagram, writing, "Let's all gasp together 😂 SO EXCITED!! Baby #2 on the way!"

A rep for Cannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Cannon is currently expecting twin boys with Abby De La Rosa, 30, she announced in April along with portraits from her latest maternity photoshoot in which he appeared shirtless.

The rapper also welcomed his fourth child, daughter Powerful Queen, in December 2020. He and Brittany Bell also share 3-year-old son Golden.

Meanwhile, The Masked Singer host shares 9-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

In De La Rosa's announcement last month, the DJ wrote, "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support."

"No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both," De La Rosa added.

In March, De La Rosa hinted at the father's identity when she spun a set for Club Tummy, a virtual party for pregnant women, in front of the logo for Cannon's company N'Credible Entertainment. "It's @clubtummy #clubtummy Tuesday and tonight is daddy's pick!" she wrote in the caption.