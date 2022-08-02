"Waterpark to ourselves!!!" the Wild N' Out host wrote on Instagram alongside a clip of himself with twins Moroccan and Monroe going down a water slide

Nick Cannon Rents Out Entire Water Park for His and Mariah Carey's Twins: 'Roc & Roe Takeover'

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: (L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: (L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)

Nick Cannon is enjoying summer with his kids!

Over the weekend, the Wild N' Out host posted a clip of himself spending time with his 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe — whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey — at a waterpark that he rented for the fun-filled outing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Waterpark to ourselves!!!" he wrote in the caption. "It's the Roc & Roe Takeover!!"

The clip also shows Cannon, 41, telling the twins, "I got it!" before the trio head down a water slide together, cheerfully screaming as they make their way down the ride.

In addition to the twins, Cannon shares son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the comedian welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, whom he shares with model Bre Tiesi.

While announcing the birth of his baby boy, Cannon wrote a celebratory note alongside a picture of himself, Tiesi, and Legendary in matching white sweatsuits.

"LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!!!! Y'all gonna need a wide screen for this name!!!" the proud papa wrote while the group posed in front of a balloon arrangement spelling out the newborn's name.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsO42Xl6We/ nickcannon's profile picture nickcannon Verified Waterpark to ourselves!!! It’s the Roc & Roe Takeover!! 2d Credit: nickcannon/Instagram

"So grateful to God The Most High Elohim YAWEH for a Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit having a Human Experience!! ❤️🙏🏾," he added.

Legendary was born on Tuesday, June 28, at 1:28 am, Tiesi announced in a separate post. The baby boy weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz. at the time of his birth.

In another post, Cannon snuggled up to the newborn and joked about potential nicknames for the infant in the caption.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, His First with Model Bre Tiesi: 'Beautiful Miracle'

"Introducing LEGENDARY LOVE CANNON!" he wrote. "Aka LL COOL CANNON! Aka LLC! Aka YOUNG LE-LO! Aka BROTHER LOVE!!🙏🏾❤️✊🏾 (y'all know I do the MOST with these names)🤣"