Nick Cannon Talks the Relationship Between His Children's Mothers: 'They Don't Have to' Get Along

Nick Cannon is opening up about the relationship between the different women with whom he's welcomed his kids.

The TV personality, 41, appeared on The Big Tigger Morning Show on V-103 last week, where he got candid about his life as a soon-to-be dad of eight and what it's like to co-parent with multiple women.

In January, Cannon announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

Asked whether "all the baby mamas get along," Cannon replied, "They don't have to, they all get along with me."

When the radio host brought up that Cannon takes maternity photos with each of the mothers, Cannon said he believes "everyone deserves that."

Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

"I don't keep no secrets. They know how I move. I multitask," he added.

As for whether Cannon sees any additional kids in his future, he quipped, "Isn't there always?"

"My bag was different back then. I just want to be responsible as a father ... I didn't set out [for this to happen] ... I just want to be the best father I can possibly be, and lean into it," he continued. "I embrace all my children, I love children, but I wasn't setting out to be Father Abraham, I just embrace it."

"A lot of people have a lot of children as well and they kinda keep it quiet or they don't talk about it, I lean into mine," he said.

The star recently revealed to E! News' Daily Pop that he has plans to get a vasectomy in the future.