Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Kids with Ex Christina Milian: 'We Talked About That'

Nick Cannon is reflecting on a missed opportunity to have a child.

While recently speaking with The Shade Room, the 42-year-old shared the one person he wishes he had kids with in the past is ex Christina Milian, his Love Don't Cost a Thing costar whom he dated for two years before they split in 2005.

"If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral. When Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, 'Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her."

"I remember we were kids in love, early on, and so we talked about that," he added. "But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While he didn't have kids with Milian, Cannon went on to welcome 12 children with other women.

Cannon and Mariah Carey, who were married from 2008 to 2016, share 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 4 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

The actor also shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 19 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 3 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 4 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's is also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, born on Dec. 14, 2022.

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with their three kids. Amber Rain Photography

Last month, while chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the Masked Singer host was asked if he is done having babies after welcoming his 12th child, daughter Halo, in December.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cannon told ET, though he added that more kids could still be in the cards.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."