Nick Cannon Praises His 1-Year-Old Daughter Powerful Queen's 'Brilliant' Reading Skills

Nick Cannon is in awe of his baby girl.

On Wednesday, the former America's Got Talent host, 41, shared an Instagram video of his daughter Powerful Queen reading, raving that the 1-year-old is a "genius."

In the clip, Cannon holds up a number of flashcards as his daughter reads words like nose, mouth and ear as she points to the body parts. Powerful was also able to read words like cat, dog and tree before switching to flashcards with words in Spanish.

"Yeah! Very good!" he says to his baby girl encouraging her after each card. The video was filmed by Powerful's mother, Brittany Bell, who also shares 5-year-old son Golden with Cannon.

"Wow!!! Look at this brilliant baby!! They got mad when we named her POWERFUL QUEEN! Y'all lucky I didn't go with my other choice GENIUS EMPRESS!! LOL 😂" he captioned the post. "I can't take any of the credit here though! That's all her amazing Mommy @missbbell 🙏🏾❤️"

Bell also shared the video on her Instagram, writing, "(Wait for the last word- she shocked him). Sharing how we let daddy get a first hand look at her reading skills. 📚💌 following in Golden's footsteps. #powerfulqueencannon#babyreading #littlelearner #proudmom."

Nick Cannon Brittany Bell Credit: Brittany Bell/instagram

Last week, Cannon and Bell threw a holiday-themed birthday bash for Powerful's first birthday.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story, Bell showed off Powerful Queen's elaborate party, complete with sledding on real snow, festive Christmas decor, lots of dancing and, of course, a special visit from Santa.

Cannon's birthday celebration for his daughter comes just a couple weeks after he announced the death of his youngest son, Zen, who died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.

"We had a short time with a true angel," Cannon told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about his son, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott. "My heart is shattered. I wish I could have done more, spent more time with him, taken more pictures. I wish I could have hugged him longer."

"He was the most loving baby," Cannon added. "I look at being his father as a great privilege."

Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Earlier this month, Cannon revealed during his "Pic of the Day" segment on The Nick Cannon Show that he got a tattoo of Zen on his rib cage in honor of his youngest son.