Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary

Nick Cannon's son Legendary is already having a legendary Christmas!

Bre Tiesi — mother of the five-month-old baby boy — shared a clip to her Instagram Story on Saturday showing Legendary sitting on Santa's lap with his parents by his side.

"Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Tiesi captioned the clip.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

In the clip, Cannon, 42, is wearing a bomber jacket and trucker hat as he smiles big, while Tiesi opted for a festive turtleneck with Christmas lights, black leather pants, and a Santa hat to match St. Nick himself.

Legendary Love, who the parents welcomed in July via natural home birth, was dressed in an adorable holiday onesie and a Christmas hat of his own, as he held hands with his parents during the special moment.

After welcoming four children this year, Cannon is now a father of 11. His kids include twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary with Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died in December 2021 after a brain cancer diagnosis.

Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

Cannon — who is currently expecting his 12th child with Alyssa Scott — opened up about fatherhood this week during an appearance on The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," Cannon said. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

But the Masked Singer host still makes sure to find the funny parts in being a father of multiple children. He shared an Instagram post on Wednesday as a tongue-in-cheek nod to Christmas shopping for his family. "It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people," Cannon joked as he wore a festive sweater. "But my job's not done. Now it's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based on the baby mama-to-kid ratio, I've got a whole helluva lot of gifts to buy. Let's go!"

Elsewhere in the clip, he hopped on the phone and tried to bargain his body parts to raise some extra Christmas dough: "Yeah, how much can I get for this kidney?"