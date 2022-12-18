Celebrity Parents Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth "Santa's never let me down," Abby De La Rosa wrote of her three kids, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, as she shared photos from their 2022 Christmas card shoot By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 05:22 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: getty (2) Nick Cannon is gearing up for daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's first Christmas. The Masked Singer host, 42, posed for some holiday photos with Abby De La Rosa and their three children, including 18-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, "just days after" the DJ gave birth to their third child last month. "This year's holiday photos were taken 11 days after I had Beautiful. I didn't want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body," De La Rosa, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed." Nick Cannon's 11 Kids (and Counting!): Everything to Know She shared photos of the happy family posing in front of a Christmas tree, as Cannon sported a Santa hat with an ugly Christmas sweater covered in tinsel, and De La Rosa dazzled in an off-the-shoulder red dress with a thigh-high leg slit. "This little light of mine," De La Rosa captioned one black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, writing with another: "The sweetest little gift." De La Rosa also raved over her sons. "Santa's never let me down. Greatest gifts thus far," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself holding the boys. This year also marks the first Christmas for Cannon's newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, whom they welcomed in June, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole born in September and another baby boy named Rise Messiah days later with Brittany Bell. Additionally, Cannon is preparing to welcome baby no. 12 this month with Alyssa Scott, after she gave birth to their first child together, son Zen, last June. They marked one year since his death earlier this month, after Zen died at 5 months old of brain cancer. RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos The Nickelodeon alum also shares 11½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and son Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with Bell, 35. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cannon previously opened up about the "biggest guilt" of fathering so many kids as he appeared on Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. Agus. "Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he said. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."