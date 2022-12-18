Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth

"Santa's never let me down," Abby De La Rosa wrote of her three kids, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, as she shared photos from their 2022 Christmas card shoot

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 18, 2022 05:22 PM
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Photo: getty (2)

Nick Cannon is gearing up for daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's first Christmas.

The Masked Singer host, 42, posed for some holiday photos with Abby De La Rosa and their three children, including 18-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, "just days after" the DJ gave birth to their third child last month.

"This year's holiday photos were taken 11 days after I had Beautiful. I didn't want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body," De La Rosa, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sad that I haven't had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I'm working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed."

She shared photos of the happy family posing in front of a Christmas tree, as Cannon sported a Santa hat with an ugly Christmas sweater covered in tinsel, and De La Rosa dazzled in an off-the-shoulder red dress with a thigh-high leg slit.

"This little light of mine," De La Rosa captioned one black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, writing with another: "The sweetest little gift."

De La Rosa also raved over her sons. "Santa's never let me down. Greatest gifts thus far," she wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of herself holding the boys.

This year also marks the first Christmas for Cannon's newborn son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, whom they welcomed in June, daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole born in September and another baby boy named Rise Messiah days later with Brittany Bell.

Additionally, Cannon is preparing to welcome baby no. 12 this month with Alyssa Scott, after she gave birth to their first child together, son Zen, last June. They marked one year since his death earlier this month, after Zen died at 5 months old of brain cancer.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos

The Nickelodeon alum also shares 11½-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey and son Golden Sagon, 5½, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, with Bell, 35.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon previously opened up about the "biggest guilt" of fathering so many kids as he appeared on Paramount+'s The Checkup with Dr. Agus.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," he said. "One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
Austin Butler Says It's 'Surreal' Starring in Dune: Part Two: You're 'Like a Kid in Your Favorite Film'
Austin Butler Remembers His Late Mom During Touching 'SNL' Debut: 'I've Been Thinking About Her a Lot'
Alex Rodriguez. https://www.instagram.com/stories/arod/2995029351763657494/
Alex Rodriguez Makes Instagram Debut with Jac Cordeiro During Family Holiday Outing with Daughters
Rihanna/TikTok . https://www.tiktok.com/@rihanna/video/7178123165229419818?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7178123165229419818. ; Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Rihanna Shares First Look at Her Baby Son with A$AP Rocky in Sweet TikTok Video — Watch!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Artist Nick Cannon backstage at The Apollo Theater on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)
Nick Cannon Feels Guilty About Not Spending Enough Time with His Children, Star Says
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Daughter Malti to Aquarium in Sweet Family Outing
Salma Hayek Pinault, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Salma Hayek Pinault on November 19, 2021
Salma Hayek Says She Keeps Her Kids 'Humble' at Christmas with 'Meaningful' and 'Silly' Gifts
Leah Messer's Daughters Look Grown Up as They Pose with Mom Ahead of Addie's Christmas Program
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer's Daughters Look All Grown Up as Twins Turn 13 — See the Photos!
Tori Roloff Jackson Christmas concert
Tori and Zach Roloff Pose for Family Photo Ahead of Son Jackson's Christmas Concert: 'So Proud'
Heather El Moussa christmas
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire Brings Daughter Ruby, 16, to 'Babylon' Premiere — See Their Rare Red Carpet Outing
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary - Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Reveals He Is Godfather to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Diana
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, November 28, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC); youtube.com/watch?v=BpJ_mUxyCjI Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager Reveal Their 2022 Christmas Cards
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!'
christina ricci
Christina Ricci's Mini-Me Daughter Looks Adorable in Reindeer Antlers in New Photo: 'Xmas Baby'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); Nick Cannon Alyssa Scott and baby Zen Cannon on 12/5/21
Nick Cannon Shares Why He and Alyssa Scott Didn't Want Son to Undergo Chemotherapy Before Death
Kate Hudson Says Everyone's Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for 'Big Family' Christmas
Kate Hudson Says Her Whole Family Is Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for Christmas