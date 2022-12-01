Celebrity Parents Nick Cannon Pokes Fun at His 'Big' Family: 'Thanks to Me, the World Now Has 8 Billion People' The comedian released a tongue-in-cheek Christmas video Wednesday about the perils of having so many kids to buy presents for By Valerie Nome Valerie Nome Contributor, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 1, 2022 12:26 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Nick Cannon. Photo: Nick Cannon/Youtube Nick Cannon is busy creating some festive fun. The Masked Singer host, who has eleven children with six different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey, took to Instagram Wednesday to post a tongue-in-cheek video about Christmas shopping for his family. "It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people," Cannon says while sitting in front of a fireplace, clad in a Santa hat and light-up holiday sweater. "But my job's not done. Now it's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based on the baby mama-to-kid ratio, I've got a whole helluva lot of gifts to buy. Let's go!" A "Christmas Shopping With Nick Cannon" animation then pops up, complete with holiday music. Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving "So start it off, my adorable and jovial offspring gave me a list," says Cannon with a tilt of his glasses. "Daddy's got this! It's gonna be a Merry motherf------ Christmas!" As he runs through the list, the TV host yells, "I didn't get none of this stuff as a kid! Know what my daddy got me? A stick! They used to call me Stick Cannon." "No, I can't afford the whole Lakers – maybe one of them?" he deadpans to the camera, adding "All these damn gifts, maybe y'all just don't want to go to college, huh?" Feigning a conversation with Carey's daughter Monroe, 11, Nick says, "Where are you going to put a dolphin, little girl? Huh? Oh yeah, your mama got an island, never mind! OK! I'm gonna work on the dolphin." Nick Cannon's 11 Kids (and Counting!): Everything to Know Nick Cannon/Instagram Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo "Happy holidays, from my big-a-- family to yours." Cannon then gets on the phone and jokingly tries to bargain his body parts to raise some extra cash for Christmas: "Yeah, how much can I get for this kidney?" In real life, the actor and comedian is prepping for his second baby with model Alyssa Scott. Tragically, the couple lost their first son Zen to a brain tumor in December 2021 aged just 5 months. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.