Nick Cannon Pokes Fun at His 'Big' Family: 'Thanks to Me, the World Now Has 8 Billion People'  

Nick Cannon is busy creating some festive fun.

The Masked Singer host, who has eleven children with six different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey, took to Instagram Wednesday to post a tongue-in-cheek video about Christmas shopping for his family.

"It's almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people," Cannon says while sitting in front of a fireplace, clad in a Santa hat and light-up holiday sweater.

"But my job's not done. Now it's time to do some online Christmas shopping, and based on the baby mama-to-kid ratio, I've got a whole helluva lot of gifts to buy. Let's go!"

A "Christmas Shopping With Nick Cannon" animation then pops up, complete with holiday music.

"So start it off, my adorable and jovial offspring gave me a list," says Cannon with a tilt of his glasses. "Daddy's got this! It's gonna be a Merry motherf------ Christmas!"

As he runs through the list, the TV host yells, "I didn't get none of this stuff as a kid! Know what my daddy got me? A stick! They used to call me Stick Cannon."

"No, I can't afford the whole Lakers – maybe one of them?" he deadpans to the camera, adding "All these damn gifts, maybe y'all just don't want to go to college, huh?"

Feigning a conversation with Carey's daughter Monroe, 11, Nick says, "Where are you going to put a dolphin, little girl? Huh? Oh yeah, your mama got an island, never mind! OK! I'm gonna work on the dolphin."

Nick Cannon/Instagram

"Happy holidays, from my big-a-- family to yours."

Cannon then gets on the phone and jokingly tries to bargain his body parts to raise some extra cash for Christmas: "Yeah, how much can I get for this kidney?"

In real life, the actor and comedian is prepping for his second baby with model Alyssa Scott. Tragically, the couple lost their first son Zen to a brain tumor in December 2021 aged just 5 months.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cannon also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.