Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Pregnant Brittany Bell and Their Kids

Nick Cannon's family is enjoying some rest and relaxation together after an eventful few weeks.

On Tuesday, the Wild N' Out host shared photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the pair's third child. The two were also joined by 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months.

"Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam! Such a wonderful experience! Hafa Adai!" he wrote on Instagram.

Cannon and Bell posed together in some of the photos, including one where he holds her bump near a beautiful view of the water at sunset. The rest of the photos are silly selfies he shares with Golden and Powerful.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the pair celebrated Golden before he left for his first day of second grade.

"My baby is in 2nd grade!!! 5 years old loving school 🥰," Bell captioned an adorable photo of Golden smiling while proudly wearing a large backpack, a long-sleeve navy polo and khaki pants.

Golden also held up a sign that noted his age, what grade he was going into as well as the name of his teacher and what he wants to be when he grows up. According to the sign, the little boy hopes to be a scientist when he's older.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Nick Cannon/Instagram

In addition to Golden and Powerful, Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as newborn son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her third baby.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last month, De La Rosa shared an Instagram reel of a content creator showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.

"Move over kardashians," she wrote in part, adding, "Gen 'C' taking over babyyyy."