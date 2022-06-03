"I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week," Nick Cannon says in a new interview with Men's Health

Nick Cannon on Involvement with His Kids as Dad to 8: Engaged 'More Often Than the Average Adult'

Nick Cannon always makes sure to carve out time for his kids.

In the May/June issue of Men's Health, Cannon opens up about being a father of eight and how he stays involved in each of his kids' lives.

In January, Cannon, 41, announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi.

"Contrary to popular belief, I'm probably engaged throughout my children's day, more often than the average adult can be," he says. "If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up."

Nick Cannon Credit: Dylan Coulter/Men’s Health

"All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities," he continues. "I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."

Cannon recently spoke to PEOPLE about his role as a dad, sharing that every day he "wake[s] up excited as a father."

However, he admitted that he still gets anxious about welcoming his new little bundle of joy with Tiesi.

Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram

"You get nervous every time," he shared. "Every single time … because it's a miracle, it's God working."

When it comes to his parenting style, Cannon said he doesn't see himself as a "strict" parent but more of "the disciplinarian in the family."

"Because I'm the fun parent as well," he said. "I'm the dad that is a big kid, but I also respect morals, values are high on my list. And you know, we established that as early as infancy."