Nick Cannon on Having More Kids After Welcoming 12th Baby: 'God Decides When We're Done'

Nick Cannon welcomed his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 25, 2023 01:33 PM
Nick Cannon at Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop held at Academy LA on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
Photo: Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty

Nick Cannon isn't quite sure if he's ready to put a pause on having more children.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old Masked Singer host and father to 12 kids was asked if he is done having babies after welcoming his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cannon told ET, though he added that more kids could still be in the cards.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Golden Cannon birthday
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with their three kids. Amber Rain Photography

Cannon explained to the outlet that juggling being a father to 12 kids, along with his several jobs, is all about balance.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling," he said.

"As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling," Cannon continued.

He also said that his ultimate goal as a father is just to make sure his kids have a bright future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," Cannon said.

"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability," he added. "Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Cannon is no stranger to entertaining jokes about how many kids he has, and has even joined in on the fun.

Last February, comedian Kevin Hart jokingly gifted Cannon a condom vending machine after he announced he had been expecting his eighth child, and around Father's Day that year, Cannon appeared with Ryan Reynolds in an ad for Aviation Gin, in which he made "The Vasectomy" cocktail.

Cannon has reiterated several times, though, that he is thankful for the family he has, and even gave some advice for new fathers during CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast last year.

"Just operate out of love," he said. "I mean some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."

Related Articles
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Kaitlynn Carterattends Fashion Island's StyleWeekOC In Partnership With SIMPLY – Day Two at Fashion Island on September 17, 2022 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Fashion Island)
Kaitlynn Carter Welcomes Second Baby with Boyfriend Kristopher Brock
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn
Nick cannon, mariah carey, kim kardashian
Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey's TikTok with Kim Kardashian and Daughters 'Epic': 'I Loved It'
pink
Pink Recounts Son Jameson's 'Scary' Bout of COVID, Says He Was 'Projectile Vomiting and Screaming'
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Pics With Her Kids
Madonna Shares Sweet Backstage Photos with Her Kids as She Gears Up for Celebration World Tour
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala
John Legend Says He's 'In Awe' of Chrissy Teigen's Pregnancy Recovery: 'So Smart and Strong'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/tombrady/3044589692833795636/?hl=en
Tom Brady Documents Snow Adventures During Ski Trip with His 3 Kids: 'Powder Day'
Lea Michele Goes on 'Family Getaway' with Son While on Break from Funny Girl https://www.instagram.com/p/CpA_4Hqua5K/
Lea Michele Goes on 'Family Getaway' with Son Ever While on Vacation from Broadway's 'Funny Girl'
JJ Watt baby
J.J. Watt and Son Koa Have the Biggest Smiles in Adorable New Photo Together: 'Nothin Better'
Elizabeth Banks rollout
Elizabeth Banks Says Her Sons Were 'Bored' as Extras in 'Cocaine Bear'
International influencer and star of “Paris in Love,” Paris Hilton makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Thursday, January 27.
Ellen DeGeneres Shows She Guessed Paris Hilton's Baby Name Last Year: 'What Do I Win? A Hotel?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co-ys4PjB8Q/?hl=en Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥 I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Max and Emme's 15th Birthday with a Video That Includes Ben Affleck
It’s love week and we’re definitely feeling it over here
What Do Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby's Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties Mean? Lactation Expert Explains
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger attend the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City
Diane Kruger Reveals What Made Her Change Her Mind About Having Kids in Her Mid-Thirties
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene Admits Her Breastfeeding Journey Was 'One of the Worst Experiences in the Beginning'
Tom Brady with daughter on a skiing trip
Tom Brady Enjoys Special 'Daddy Daughter Date' While Skiing with Vivian on Family Trip: Photo