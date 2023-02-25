Nick Cannon on Having More Kids After Welcoming 12th Baby: 'God Decides When We're Done'

Nick Cannon isn't quite sure if he's ready to put a pause on having more children.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the 42-year-old Masked Singer host and father to 12 kids was asked if he is done having babies after welcoming his 12th child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, with model Alyssa Scott in December.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Cannon told ET, though he added that more kids could still be in the cards.

"God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full," he said. "And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell with their three kids. Amber Rain Photography

Cannon explained to the outlet that juggling being a father to 12 kids, along with his several jobs, is all about balance.

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management," he said. "Once we're all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling," he said.

"As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling," Cannon continued.

He also said that his ultimate goal as a father is just to make sure his kids have a bright future.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]," Cannon said.

"If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability," he added. "Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as a set of twin boys, Zion and Zillion, 19 months, and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

The All That alum is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 4 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 7 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Most recently, he welcomed daughter Halo Marie, 8 weeks, with Scott, with whom he also shares late son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer.

Cannon is no stranger to entertaining jokes about how many kids he has, and has even joined in on the fun.

Last February, comedian Kevin Hart jokingly gifted Cannon a condom vending machine after he announced he had been expecting his eighth child, and around Father's Day that year, Cannon appeared with Ryan Reynolds in an ad for Aviation Gin, in which he made "The Vasectomy" cocktail.

Cannon has reiterated several times, though, that he is thankful for the family he has, and even gave some advice for new fathers during CNN's New Year's Eve Live broadcast last year.

"Just operate out of love," he said. "I mean some people may say that's what got us here in the first place, but that's what I would always do, and always do it with a smile."