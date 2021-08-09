Nick Cannon Talks Defying Monogamy, Having Kids with Different Women: 'I'm Just Following Suit'

"I'm not going around like, 'Who am I gonna impregnate next?!' " says father-of-seven Nick Cannon as he explains his views on parenthood and marriage

Nick Cannon is explaining his philosophy on building his family.

The 40-year-old Wild 'n Out star appeared on The Breakfast Club radio show Monday, talking with Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts about career and relationships, as well as being a parent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after Zillion and Zion. Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen back in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

When asked "why so many?" in regards to having kids, Cannon explained that he finds being a dad rewarding.

"The beauty of fatherhood, when you really talk about living as a father, I've learned so much just from my children, and it's so amazing. I really just love being around my kids. That youthful energy, it feels like you get to relive every time. I think I've been through so much in my life physically, mentally and spiritually, the best place that I find is the time that I spend with my kids and that energy. And to get as much of that as possible and to pass on all that I've lived into something else, that's why I do it, man."

Charlamagne, 43, then said people "question" why Cannon has kids with multiple women, to which Cannon responded, "But why do people question that?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"That's a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of you're supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life. And really that's just to classify property, when you think about it. When you go into that mindset, if we're really talking that talk, the idea that a man should have one woman — we shouldn't have anything. I have no ownership over this person."

He continued, "It's about what exchange can we create together. I've never really subscribed to that mentality. I understand the institution of marriage if we go back to what that was about. ... I don't have ownership of any of the mothers. We create families in the sense of we created a beautiful entity."

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Says He's Had All 7 of His Kids 'on Purpose,' Jokes He's 'Like a Seahorse Out Here'

Cannon said many people can be "indoctrinated" into thinking everything should fit into a certain mold, and that he does not "subscribe" to monogamy.

"Those women and all women are the ones that open themselves up to say, 'I would like to allow this man in my world and I will birth this child.' So it ain't my decision, I'm just following suit," he said, adding, "They know how I feel. I'm not going around like, 'Who am I gonna impregnate next?' ... The woman is always the one who leads and makes the decision."

While laughing, Charlamagne said he respects Cannon's "game."

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show last month, Cannon said he has been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom when having sex.