Nick Cannon Says Moms of His 12 Kids 'Have Their Own Narrative' When Announcing Pregnancies

Nick Cannon is opening up about his experiences when finding out he would be welcoming another baby.

During an appearance on Big Boy's Neighborhood, the Masked Singer, host, 42, was asked how he's found out from the different moms of his children that they were expecting together.

"It's always a joyful experience," he said, explaining that he "allows everyone to have their own narrative" when it comes to sharing the news publicly.

"I'm never the one that's out there talking about it. As we know when dealing with that, women have to be delicate," the father of 12 continued.

"I've been on the other side of that, when someone may announce something a little too soon and it's not a successful pregnancy, and that's painful. That's harsh where you're excited for two months and want to tell everybody and something that last month or that first trimester, something goes ... and that pain, that pain is just as intense, especially for certain people who have never had children. "

"I've experienced a lot of miscarriages, more than probably the average man because I've got more kids than the average man," he said. "That pain is just, I don't want to compare pain, but you feel that pain, as most women would probably share — you can't say when your child was your child and when your child wasn't your child."

"So I've been delicate. I'll announce when you're comfortable announcing," he continued. "If you want to announce after two weeks, alright, I'm gonna take this journey with you. If you want to wait until the first trimester, then I'm with you," Cannon added.

Nick Cannon. Rebecca Sapp/Getty for The Recording Academy

"Some people had babies and had a peaceful pregnancy without saying, 'Oh, this is Nick Cannon's baby.' And in the announcement it's like, 'Oh yeah.' I allow everyone to have their process and I support it."

Cannon is dad to 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 6 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell. He shares daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who turn 2 next month.

He also shares son Legendary Love, 8 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole. He's also dad to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 3 months.