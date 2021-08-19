Nick Cannon recently became a dad to his seventh child, his fourth baby in a year

Nick Cannon Laughs Off Kevin Hart's Question of His Total Number of Kids

Nick Cannon isn't afraid to poke fun at his growing family.

During a new episode of Kevin Hart's Peacock talkshow Hart to Heart, available to stream now, Cannon sits down with Hart to discuss his role as a dad since recently becoming a father of seven.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Asked by Hart, "Who is Nick Cannon as a dad?," the Wild 'n Out star, 40, responds with a laugh, "I'm a dad to a whole bunch of motherf—."

When questioned about his total number of kids, Cannon replies, "I don't know that."

"You're gonna put me on the spot? It's like Spades, I got eight and a possible nine," adds the comedian as he and Hart burst into laughter. "I like children, damn it!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

As the father of seven children, Cannon also reflected on the influence he is able to have on so many kids.

"It gives me the ability to say, 'Man I can affect so much,' " he tells Hart.

Cannon welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. His son Zen, whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott, was born nine days after the twins' arrival.

Additionally, Cannon welcomed daughter Powerful Queen back in December with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden. Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins (son Moroccan and daughter Monroe) with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Last month, Hart teased Cannon about his big family with an epic billboard prank.

The Fatherhood actor, 42, shared a photo of the billboard he bought, broadcasting Cannon's cell phone number for everyone to see and a message soliciting parenting advice. The sign reads "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon."

Hart said he got billboards in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Says He's Had All 7 of His Kids 'on Purpose,' Jokes He's 'Like a Seahorse Out Here'

"Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY," Hart captioned the post. "If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I'm sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS."

On his Instagram Story, Cannon appeared to take calls from strangers who dialed the phone number, writing that his phone "won't stop ringing" and he "hates" Hart for it.

On his Power 106 Los Angeles radio show last month, Cannon said he has been "having these kids on purpose" after City Girls rapper JT advised him to "wrap it up," a nod to using a condom when having sex.