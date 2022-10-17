Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram

Published on October 17, 2022 01:27 PM
Photo: Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life.

The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church.

"Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!" the proud father wrote. "Romans 8:31 'If God Be For Us, who can be against us!' 🙏🏾❤️ #ChurchDrip"

The newborn looked adorable in a tiny white dress with pretty lace trim and white socks as she posed with her parents at the celebration. Cannon wore a long sleeve white and gold long-sleeved dashiki while Cole wore a cream-colored sweater dress as they held their daughter together.

Onyx is the ninth of Cannon's 10 children, born just nine days before little brother Rise Messiah Cannon, born Sept. 23, whom the Masked Singer host shares with Brittany Bell — also mom to his daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months, and son Golden, 6.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi. He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

He is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Last week, the Wild N'Out host shared photos from Onyx's newborn photo shoot with celebrity photographer, Patty Othon. The baby girl lay naked in the photos, sleeping sweetly and wearing just a tiny crown on her head. In the Instagram caption, Cannon wrote, "It's my job to never let your crown fall!"

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Critics online have questioned Cannon's untraditional views on monogamy, something he addressed while announcing Onyx's birth in September.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote.

"I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," he continued.

"Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty."

