Nick Cannon Kisses Pregnant Alyssa Scott and Her Baby Bump in Steamy Bathtub Maternity Photos

Alyssa Scott will welcome her second baby with Nick Cannon one year after the death of their son, Zen

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on November 4, 2022 12:48 PM
Photo: Gabe Villalobos | @ gabevphoto

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are sharing photos from their intimate maternity photoshoot.

The photos, shared by the model on Instagram Thursday, show her posing nude in a bathtub with the Masked Singer host, 42, as they celebrate her pregnancy with their second child.

In an exclusive photo shared with PEOPLE, the two share a kiss in the tub. The photo is taken over Cannon's shoulder with Scott holding her chest as she leans in.

In one of the other photos, Cannon kisses Scott's bare bump as she wears nothing but her hair wrapped in a towel as they sit in the sudsy tub. She holds her chest and looks down at him in the shot.

Another photo shows Scott — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Zeela from a previous relationship— standing over Cannon, who reaches up and holds her bump from below, writing, "This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING 🤍"

Gabe Villalobos | @ gabevphoto

Scott also showed the moment captured in a painting that she shared on Instagram, thanking the artist for their work.

"Thank you to my beautiful & talented friend @glorydayyys for recreating and recapturing this very special moment," she captioned the photo. "This will forever be my favorite piece of artwork 🤟🏽"

Another maternity shot shared on Instagram Friday revealed that Scott will welcome her and Cannon's second baby in December — one year after the pair's son Zen died at 5 months old.

"Earthbound DECEMBER 2022 ✨," she wrote, to which the Wild N' Out host replied, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

Gabe Villalobos | @ gabevphoto

In addition to Zen and his baby on the way with Scott, Cannon also shares sons Rise Messiah, 6 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 22 months, with model Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 16 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third baby as well as 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Bre Tiesi and recently welcomed daughter Onyx Ice Cole with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

One day after Scott announced she is expecting her third baby, the model thanked her followers on Instagram for the outpouring of "love" being sent her way.

"Thank you for all the LOVE 💫," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos of herself showing off her bare baby bump.

The model shared two additional posts on Instagram from her maternity shoot with daughter Zeela, noting in one of the captions that she does not plan on finding out the sex of her baby on the way until the infant's arrival.

