Nick Cannon is being shown a lot of love by his big family on his birthday.

The moms of his 10 children celebrated the Masked Singer host turning 42 on Saturday with a series of tributes on social media.

"I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that's ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life 💙♾ 🔥," wrote model Bre Tiesi on Instagram. The couple shares son Legendary, her first and his eighth child.

The Wild N' Out host also received love from Abby De La Rosa.

In her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Wake that ass up y'all and go wish Nick Cannon a happy birthday. We are so beyond grateful for you and all that you do! Cheers to another fun-filled year!" Cannon has twin sons with De La Rosa, and they are expecting a third. The video with the message shows Cannon busy playing with his children.

Celebrating the recent birth of "fellow little Libra" Rise, Cannon touched on his nontraditional family, which he said "to some is unimaginable"

"Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps," he wrote. "He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable."

Showing appreciation for the moms of his kids — particularly Brittany Bell — he continued, "But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life."

Cannon welcomed Rise Messiah on Sept. 23, whom he shares with Brittany Bell along with 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 21 months. Rise's birth came 9 days after he welcomed daughter Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, as well as son Legendary Love, 3 months, with model Tiesi.

He is also dad to twins Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with De La Rosa, who is currently expecting her third child.

Cannon is also father to a child with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.